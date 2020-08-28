Age 85, formerly of Trenton, found her final resting place on Saturday, August 8, 2020, when her family gathered at the farm she and her late husband, Mark, shared for 33 years in Spruce, MI, to celebrate her life. Her ashes were placed under an Autumn Blaze maple tree planted near the pond she loved to fish with her many grandchildren. After 62 years of marriage, Mark passed in 2018, and Virginia moved back downstate where she was under hospice care at Coventry Home in Southgate until her death on February 26, 2020. Virginia was born on Riverview St. in Riverview, on December 31, 1934. As a young child, her family moved to Taylor, and she graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School in Wyandotte in 1952. She worked at the Colonial House restaurant for several years before marrying Mark in May 1955 and settling in Trenton to raise a family. As a wife and mother Virginia was active in the community as a PTA president, Cub Scout den mother, bowling league secretary and president, and an active mom in the Riverview Little League Baseball organization. She played an integral part in establishing and managing the office of M. S. T. & L., Inc., a commercial and industrial mowing company her husband started in 1977, and her children operated until its closing in 2016. Upon moving to Spruce in 1985, she took on the role of a farm wife where she helped raise various farm animals, and some exotics including buffalo, ostriches, and peacocks. She planted and harvested gardens, along with canning fruits and vegetables. Virginia loved to travel both home and abroad, visiting Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Canada, The Virgin Islands, Hawaii, Alaska, and many other states. Virginia is survived by her brother David Gardner of Royal Oak, MI, brother Harry Gardner of Benzonia, MI, sister Margaret (Fred) Lievertz of Clermont, FL, sister-in-law Gwen Ferrante of Carleton, brother-in-law Paul (Emily) Solo of Hubbard Lake, MI, son Mark (Patty) and family of New Braunfels, TX, son Carl (Becky) of Barton City, MI, son John (Susan) and family of Grass Lake, MI, daughter Cheryl of Trenton, son Wes (Susan) and family of Trenton, son Robert (Colleen) and family of Southgate, and son Jerry (Michelle) and family, also of Southgate. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews who mourn her passing. The family thanks everyone for their kind expressions of love and support.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store