Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.C. Aleks & Son uneral Home, Inc.
1324 Southfield Road
Lincoln Park, MI 48146-2319
(313) 382-7878
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Campau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Campau

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Campau Obituary
Campau, Virginia of Romulus passed away on July 6, 2019 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late Milton R. Campau, dearest mother of the late Donald Campau. Beloved sister of Joan Ismond and Charles Lange. Loving aunt of Lisa and Phillip Niemiec. Also survived by 2 nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held at Christ the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Lincoln Park on Friday, July 12, 2019 with a gathering at 12:30 until time of Mass at 1:00 pm. Arrangements handled by the R.C. Aleks & Son Funeral Home, Lincoln Park, MI.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R.C. Aleks & Son uneral Home, Inc.
Download Now