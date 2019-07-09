|
Campau, Virginia of Romulus passed away on July 6, 2019 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late Milton R. Campau, dearest mother of the late Donald Campau. Beloved sister of Joan Ismond and Charles Lange. Loving aunt of Lisa and Phillip Niemiec. Also survived by 2 nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held at Christ the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Lincoln Park on Friday, July 12, 2019 with a gathering at 12:30 until time of Mass at 1:00 pm. Arrangements handled by the R.C. Aleks & Son Funeral Home, Lincoln Park, MI.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on July 10, 2019