|
|
Virginia Elizabeth Jensen, July 8, 1930 – October 22, 2018, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away on October 22, 2018 at age 89 following a brief, sudden health decline. Born in Detroit, Michigan, Virginia was the second of two children born to Thaddeus and Bernice Pendracki (née Witkowski). Her older sister, Sophia, whom she cherished deeply, predeceased her in 1984. Virginia’s family later moved to Dearborn where she graduated in 1946 from Dearborn High School. She studied engineering at the University of Michigan before enlisting in the Women’s Air Force, eventually becoming an instructor in ABC (atomic, biological, chemical) Defense. She was a proud patriot and in the 1950s joined the Civil Air Patrol following her Korean War era military service. Virginia lived in Texas, Colorado, California, Washington State and England before finally settling back in Michigan. She earned a B.S. in Education from Eastern Washington State College, a Master’s in Educational Psychology from Wayne State University, and logged credit toward a Doctorate in Psychology, also at Wayne State. She taught middle- and high-school math and science prior to becoming a child psychologist for Grosse Ile Township Schools in 1970, where she served until her retirement in 1993. Virginia began a lifelong hobby and second career as an antique collector and dealer starting in the 1960s, a passion in which she was engaged up until her passing. An avid reader, she began listing every book she read in 1983; at the time of her death she had read nearly 3,000 books over those 35 years and probably nearly that many in the years before. She learned to sew, crochet and knit from her mother, and at her passing had knit about 2,800 pair of baby booties, which she gave to friends, hospitals and nonprofit organizations, and created hundreds of other handcrafted items. A dedicated Tiger baseball fan, she rarely missed a televised game, knitting or working on other projects with a cat on her lap while she watched. Virginia married twice and divorced twice, finally choosing to live as a single, independent woman for the last 40 years. She was devoted to family and friends, knew exactly who she was, and lived unapologetically by the philosophy “Be Yourself.” She remained intellectually, creatively, socially and politically engaged and passionate about endless pursuits and topics of interest right until the end. We should all be so fortunate. Virginia is survived by her loving daughter Karen, son Tracy (Gloria), grandson Jackson, nieces Mary, Beverly, Elizabeth and Emily, and mourned by a circle of close friends especially Phyllis Pagac, her best friend of more than 75 years, Sister Lois Burroughs, and Lloyd and Janet Saul. Her final resting place is St. Hedwig Cemetery in Dearborn Heights. Her memory will always be a blessing.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Oct. 23, 2019