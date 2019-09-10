|
Helton, Virginia. September 9, 2019. Age 94 of Melvindale. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth. Loving mother of Debbie (Jerry) Eluskie, Brett Helton and the late Kenny Helton. Dear sister of 7. Dearest grandmother of Melinda (Brian), Melissa (Graham), Brianne (Michael), Jerry (Macy) and Nicholas. Loving great-grandmother of Madilyn, Lyla, Nolan, Ariana and James. Virginia is also survived by many other loving family and friends. Visitation Friday, September 13, 2019 from 1- 8 p.m. at the Allen Park Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 5900 Allen Rd. (313) 928-2300. Funeral service Saturday 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment Woodmere Cemetery. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Virginia’s guestbook at
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Sept. 11, 2019