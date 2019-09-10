Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Voran Funeral Home
5900 Allen Road
Allen Park, MI 48101
313-928-2300
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Voran Funeral Home
5900 Allen Road
Allen Park, MI 48101
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:30 PM
Voran Funeral Home
5900 Allen Road
Allen Park, MI 48101
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Helton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Helton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Helton Obituary
Helton, Virginia. September 9, 2019. Age 94 of Melvindale. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth. Loving mother of Debbie (Jerry) Eluskie, Brett Helton and the late Kenny Helton. Dear sister of 7. Dearest grandmother of Melinda (Brian), Melissa (Graham), Brianne (Michael), Jerry (Macy) and Nicholas. Loving great-grandmother of Madilyn, Lyla, Nolan, Ariana and James. Virginia is also survived by many other loving family and friends. Visitation Friday, September 13, 2019 from 1- 8 p.m. at the Allen Park Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 5900 Allen Rd. (313) 928-2300. Funeral service Saturday 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment Woodmere Cemetery. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Virginia’s guestbook at
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Voran Funeral Home
Download Now