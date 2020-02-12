|
|
Age 94. February 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Loving mother of Nancy (Ron) Maisner, Patricia (Philip) Nicholls, Richard (Linda), Michael (Sandy Meeks) and Robert (Terrye) Nicholls. Dear sister of Ted (late Krystyna) Horoszy, late Leonard Horoszy, late Lorraine (late Joseph) Wojichowski and the late Joanne (Robert) Drew. 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Virginia was a long time member of Our Lady of the Angels Church.Funeral services were held Saturday, February 15 at Our Lady of the Angels Church in Taylor. Memorial contributions in Virginia's memory may be directed to Heartland Hospice, 26211 Central Park Blvd., S. 600 Southfield MI 48076. Arrangements by Weise Funeral Home, 7210 Park , Allen Park (313-382-1150). Please sign online guestbook at
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 16, 2020