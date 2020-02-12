Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weise Funeral Home - Allen Park
7210 Park Avenue
Allen Park, MI 48101
313-382-1150
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Nicholls
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia J. Nicholls

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia J. Nicholls Obituary
Age 94. February 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Loving mother of Nancy (Ron) Maisner, Patricia (Philip) Nicholls, Richard (Linda), Michael (Sandy Meeks) and Robert (Terrye) Nicholls. Dear sister of Ted (late Krystyna) Horoszy, late Leonard Horoszy, late Lorraine (late Joseph) Wojichowski and the late Joanne (Robert) Drew. 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Virginia was a long time member of Our Lady of the Angels Church.Funeral services were held Saturday, February 15 at Our Lady of the Angels Church in Taylor. Memorial contributions in Virginia's memory may be directed to Heartland Hospice, 26211 Central Park Blvd., S. 600 Southfield MI 48076. Arrangements by Weise Funeral Home, 7210 Park , Allen Park (313-382-1150). Please sign online guestbook at
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weise Funeral Home - Allen Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -