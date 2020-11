Or Copy this URL to Share

Hurley, Virginia M., age 97, November 23, 2020 of Trenton. Beloved wife of Howard. Loving mother of Michael (Judith) Hurley, Kathleen Maggio, Maureen (William) Witkowski and the late Carole Erdman. Also survived by her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Services are private. Contributions in memory of Virginia’s life may be made to the Michigan Humane Society. Visit her tribute at:



