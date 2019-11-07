Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Virginia Mae "Ginny" Smith

Virginia Mae "Ginny" Smith Obituary
Virginia Mae “Ginny” Smith, age 81 of Lincoln Park died November 1, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Phidelia Smith and loving friend Clarice Walsh. Survived by her loving brother Edward (Theresa) Smith, Mary Quimper and many other loving friends and caregivers. Ginny was an elementary school teacher in the Romulus Community School District for over 30 years. She enjoyed bowling, scuba diving, travel, nature, collecting and her cats. Please, no flowers. Memorial donations to one of Ginny’s favorite charities would be appreciated. Michigan Humane Society, Reef Relief, Lincoln Park Historical Society or the . Visitation Sunday, November 17 from 1 p.m. until Services at 4 p.m. at J.L. Peters Funeral Home, 3880 Fort Street, Lincoln Park MI 48146. 313-928-6500. Private burial Monday, November 18, 2019. Please sign the register book and share a memory at:
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Nov. 10, 2019
