Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Colette Catholic Church
17600 Newburgh
Livonia, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Colette Catholic Church
17600 Newburgh
Livonia, MI
View Map
Virginia Naruszewicz Obituary
Virginia Naruszewicz, June 30, 1927 - October 28, 2019. Age 92, born in Detroit to Michael and Victoria (nee: Florka) Naruszewicz. Sister of the late Rose Podolski, Edward, Cecelia Indyk, and Genevieve (Essler)Swanson. Graduated from St. Casimir High School in 1944. She worked in the family business, the Wolverine Market on Michigan Avenue in Detroit for 37 years. She lived in Riverview, MI and was a member of St. Cyprian Church. She also belonged to the Riverview Seniors. In addition, she lived at Maple Heights Retirement Community in Allen Park and spent her final years at Marywood Nursing Care Center in Livonia. Virginia is survived by eight nieces and nephews and their families. She died peacefully surrounded by her family and the caregivers at Marywood. Visitation was held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, 37000 West Six Mile Road, Livonia, Michigan 48152. Mass was Saturday, November 2 at St. Colette Catholic Church, Livonia. Please share a memory of Virginia or condolences with her family at:
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Nov. 3, 2019
