Vivian A. Majka


1956 - 2020
Vivian A. Majka Obituary
Majka, Vivian A., age 63, of Romulus, March 01, 2020. Beloved significant other of Joel Christie. Loving mother of John (Angela) Majka, Patrick (Heather) Majka, Craig (Michelle) Christie and Christianna (Charlie) Stewart. Dearest grandmother of Chance, Kyle, Miguel, Zoey and Paxton. She is also survived by her siblings Betty (Duke) Long, Jerry (Barb) Frazier and Kathy (Dave) Cardamone and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband John Majka, son Christopher Majka, parents James and Vivian Frazier, brothers Burl and Billy Joe Frazier. Service is Thursday, 12:00 PM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Wednesday, 1:00 ~ 8:00 PM. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 8, 2020
