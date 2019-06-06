|
|
Malnofski, Vivian "Nancy" of Trenton, Michigan passed away peacefully on May 7, 2019. She was born on November 3, 1955 in Port Huron, Michigan and raised by the late Dewey Kelley and Ernestine Kelley. She was an Administrator for the State of Michigan and a Homemaker. She was the beloved wife of Dean Malnofski and loving Mother of Jennifer, Jodie, Joel and Jillian; Mother-In-Law of Jeff Weaver. Grandmother of 12; and Great-Grandmother of 3; She was preceded in death by 3 of her brothers. She is survived by 7 siblings as well as many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers please send donations in Vivian's name to www.lung.org/stopsmoking. The funeral service will be held Friday, June 28th, 10:30 am at St. Mary Catholic Church in Rockwood.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on June 9, 2019