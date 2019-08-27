Home

Vivian Martino Obituary
Martino, Vivian. August 25, 2019. Age 97 of Wyandotte. Beloved wife of the late Gino Sr. Loving mother of Gino Jr. (Wynnith), Caroline (the late Bill) Barrett and Abby (John) Gustaf. Dearest grandmother of Jon (Annette) Rozycki, Gina (Curt) Cinglie, Tom (Jodie) Rozycki, Alicia Gustaf, Erik Gustaf, Alaina, Gino and Rachel Martino. Also survived by 9 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents Angelo and Apolonia Pizzo and siblings John (Josephine), Vincent (Ella), Thomas (Martha) Pizzo and Marian (Joseph) Galate. Services have been held. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Aug. 28, 2019
