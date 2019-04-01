|
LAURIE, WALTER D., Of Jackson, Michigan passed away at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home surrounded by his family on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the age of 85. Walter was born November 24, 1933 in Detroit, Michigan. The son of Alger and Mary (Whitney) Laurie. He was preceded in death by his father, mother and brother Alvin. Walter is survived by his wife of 66 years Lois (Berry) Laurie, son Bradford (Tonya) Laurie, son Jeffery (Cynthia) Laurie, son Gregg (Janell) Laurie, daughter Kimberly (Robert) Adair. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren & 2 great great grandchildren. Walter was a veteran of the United States Navy and he retired in 1983 as Chief of Police in Taylor Michigan. He attended the FBI National Academy in Virginia and Northwestern University in Illinois. Walter also took police management courses at Michigan State University and was approved by the Michigan Department of Education to teach police administration subjects at any public supported college or university in the State of Michigan. His lifetime hobbies included hunting, fishing for walleye in the Detroit River & Lake Erie, family genealogy that took him back to the 1500s. Walter was always helping his loving family in any way that he could. He will be truly missed by all. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Jackson Free Methodist Church, 2829 Park Drive, Jackson at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Tim Flickinger officiating. Interment will follow at Roseland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Jackson Free Methodist Church on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until 12:00 Noon. Contributions to the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 3, 2019