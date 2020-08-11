1/1
Waltraud White
{ "" }
White, Waltraud. 82 of Brownstown. Beloved wife of the late Garold Virgil White. Loving mother of Iris (Jose’) Guotana, Veronica (Sam) White, Garold Jr. (Bliss) White, Caroline Came, John (Kim) White, Ron (Lisa) White, Eric (Chris) White and Victoria (Ann) Kukla. She was the proud oma to many cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dearest sister of 9. She will also be missed by her close family and friends. Visitation, Thursday, August 13, 2020, 3:00 – 8:00 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes – Brownstown Chapel, 23700 West Rd., Brownstown. Instate Friday, August 14, 2020, 12:00 until time of Service 2:00 PM New Points Church, 14250 Reeck Rd., Southgate. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes - Brownstown. www.molnarfuneralhome.com

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
