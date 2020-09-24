Wanda E. Caruso, age 100, of Lincoln Park, passed away September 22, 2020 at home surrounded by family. She was born October 11, 1919 in Detroit, the daughter of the late Viola and stepfather Edson Bigelow. She married Joseph Caruso of Wyandotte on August 24, 1941. She was a homemaker who was always active in community, church and family activities. She and Joe helped found and build Christ the Good Shepherd Church/Parish in 1948 and Good Shepherd School in 1950. Her many contributions to church and school were tenures in parish council, school board, Christian Women of CGS, school PTG and she even served as the school bus driver. She acted as a troop leader for the parish Boy and Girl Scout chapters. Wanda also served for decades as an election day official for the city of Lincoln Park and did many stints as a regional Red Cross volunteer. Wanda is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Cindy Caruso of San Diego, CA.; daughter, Mary Ellen Caruso of Dearborn, MI.: son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Carolynn Caruso of Lincoln Park, MI.; son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Sarah Caruso of Riverview, Mi. Wanda, better known as Nana is also survived by her five grandchildren, Michael Patrick Caruso (Robin and children Breanna and Josh Baltaxe), Kyle Caruso (Michele), Sarah Caruso Melvin (Josh), Anthony Caruso, Sophia Caruso and three great-granddaughters, Penelope, Calista, Lucy. Preceding Wanda in death were her husband Joseph, 1983 and her infant great-granddaughter, Ramona. A private family memorial will be held on a later date. In addition to being cared for by her family, Wanda was lovingly taken care of by Angela Hospice, a Felician sponsored ministry. In lieu of flowers, plants, cards, etc. memorial donations can be made in Wanda's name to: Angela Hospice Home Care, 14100 Newburgh Road, Livonia, MI. 48154. Her cremation took place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home. www.mimemorial.com