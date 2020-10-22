Wanda Toigo

Toigo, Wanda age 84 of Lincoln Park, passed away peacefully October 20, 2020. Born July 13, 1936 in Detroit to the late Louis S. and Elsie Henry. Loving wife of the late Stefano. Dear mother of Steven (Georgia), Daniel (Marla), and the late Larry. Proud grandmother of Sarah (BJ) Fite, Matthew (Brandi), Nikki, Nino, Madison, and Braden. Proud great grandmother of Peyton, Barrett, and Brooks. Along with her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her brother Durwood. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. Visitation will take place on Monday from 3-9pm, Funeral Service Tuesday 10am, at the Allen Park Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Rd. Interment to follow at Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery, Huron Twp. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
and/or the American Kidney Fund. To share a memory or leave a contribution in Wanda’s name please visit