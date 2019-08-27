Home

More Obituaries for Warren HARDIN
Warren G. HARDIN

Warren G. HARDIN Obituary
HARDIN, Warren G., age 78, of Allen Park, August 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Patricia Hardin. Loving father of Lorraine (Regis) Zsolcsak and Deanna (David) Gilliam. Dearest grandfather of Zachary Zsolcsak, Jeremy Zsolcsak, Amanda Gilliam and Shane Gilliam. He is survived by his sisters-in-law Madelyn Hardin and Donna Hardin. He is preceded in death by his parents Hessel and Green Hardin, siblings Jack (the late Joann) Hardin, Jim Hardin and Gene Hardin. His cremation took place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Aug. 28, 2019
