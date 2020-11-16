1/1
Waunetta (Ellsberry) McClements
Waunetta (Ellsberry) McClements, 79, passed away surrounded by her family at her home on November 12, 2020. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 2, 1941, to the late Cecil and Waunda (Dolinski) Ellsberry. Waunetta married the love of her life Michael McClements on January 21, 1966, in St Frances Cabrini Church in Allen Park, Michigan. She enjoyed flowers, reading to the local children at the library, nature, collecting teapots, and her puppies. Waunetta served in Southgate, Michigan as a Librarian. She also enjoyed cooking and baking often baking cookies for over three hundred people. Waunetta is survived by her husband; Michael McClements, her son; Michael (Candace) McClements Jr of Lincoln Park, Michigan, her daughter; Maryann (David) Schulz of Van Buren Township, Michigan, and her granddaughter; Sierra McClements. She is also survived by her three sisters; Joann, Theresa, and Sharon. Waunetta is predeceased by her parents Cecil and Waunda Ellsberry. According to her wishes cremation has taken place. A memorial service may be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
