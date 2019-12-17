|
A memorial celebration for Wilbur "Bill" Hass, 104, a resident of Riverview, was held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, 13330 Trenton Road, Southgate. Bill passed away peacefully Friday surrounded by family, December 13, 2019 at Beaumont Hospital in Trenton. Wilbur Lavern Hass, the son of Hugo and Mary Hass, was born September 29, 1915 in Lacrosse, Wisconsin. Bill served in the US Navy during WW II. Bill earned a bachelors degree from the University of Wisconsin, masters degree from Eastern Michigan and special education degree from Wayne State. He retired as a principal from the Taylor Public Schools, served on the Trenton School Board for 16 years and the Michigan School Board for multiple years. His body went to Wayne State University Medical school as he had arranged in 1974. He is survived by his children, Bill Hass, Edward (Sally) Hass of Minnesota, Richard (Ellen) Hodges of Taylor, Ronald (Deb) Hodges of Manchester; Linda (Michael) Gardner of Trenton and Kathryn (Roger) of Brownstown, 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wives Dorothy, Gladys and Barbara, his wife of 53 years, sister Viola Oertel, daughter Catherine McClure and grandson Michael Gardner.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Dec. 22, 2019