Threloff William A., age 82, of Brownstown, July 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Judy Ilene Threloff. Loving father of Douglas Threloff, Jeff (Beth) Threloff and Robin Crispino. Dear grandfather of Shelby, Rory, Brandon and Jessie. He is also survived by his brothers John, Robert, Kenny, Tommy and his sister Donna. Visitation is Tuesday, 10:00 AM ~ 12:00 PM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Service is Tuesday, 12:00 PM. His cremation took place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of Flowers please send donations to Shelter to Home in Wyandotte.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on July 17, 2019