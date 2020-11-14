William Beard born August 2, 1925 in Layland, West Virginia, died Thursday November 12, 2020 in Taylor, Michigan at 95 years old. Born to Charles and Martha (Quinn) Beard. Married on October 5, 1947 to Doris (Weeks) in Charmco, West Virginia. Married 65 years until her death in 2013. Preceded in death by his parents, his son William Darrell, his daughters Doris Carol and Myra Lynn and many brothers and sisters. Survived by his son Dennis Harold and daughter Janice Cheryl (Darrell) Prichard, and his loving grandchildren Timothy and Amy (Kenneth) Sova. Also survived by three great grandchildren, Parker, Emerson and Colton Sova as well as his loving niece Rhonda Housholder. Mr. Beard was a previous resident of Lincoln Park, Michigan and of Port Orange, Florida, and he retired from McLouth Steel. Services are private. Mr. Beards final resting place will be at Michigan Memorial Park. Memorials can be sent to the memorial of your choice.



