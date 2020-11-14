1/1
William Beard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Beard born August 2, 1925 in Layland, West Virginia, died Thursday November 12, 2020 in Taylor, Michigan at 95 years old. Born to Charles and Martha (Quinn) Beard. Married on October 5, 1947 to Doris (Weeks) in Charmco, West Virginia. Married 65 years until her death in 2013. Preceded in death by his parents, his son William Darrell, his daughters Doris Carol and Myra Lynn and many brothers and sisters. Survived by his son Dennis Harold and daughter Janice Cheryl (Darrell) Prichard, and his loving grandchildren Timothy and Amy (Kenneth) Sova. Also survived by three great grandchildren, Parker, Emerson and Colton Sova as well as his loving niece Rhonda Housholder. Mr. Beard was a previous resident of Lincoln Park, Michigan and of Port Orange, Florida, and he retired from McLouth Steel. Services are private. Mr. Beards final resting place will be at Michigan Memorial Park. Memorials can be sent to the memorial of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by heritage.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved