William D. Kuhner, age 86, of Dearborn, MI, formerly of Clarion, passed away on April 28, 2020 at the Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, MI. He was born in Sewickley, Pa on August 26, 1933 to the late Clarence A. Kuhner and Ethel M. (Reese) Kuhner. William lived most of his early life in Aliquippa and Clarion. Mr. Kuhner graduated from Penn State University in 1955. He enlisted in the Army from 1956 to 1958 and earned the rank of SP4. He was a Systems Analyst for the Ford Motor Company working both in the Controller's Office and Systems Office at Ypsilanti and Rawsonville, retiring as a financial systems analyst in 1988. He coached baseball for 17 years in the Ypsilanti, MI Babe Ruth baseball league. Mr. Kuhner enjoyed gardening, bowling, and especially traveling, having visited over 30 foreign countries. He was very concerned with education as a means of bettering oneself and was actively involved in support of the Penn State Renaissance Fund which provided economic support for outstanding students who would otherwise be financially unable to attend college. He was a former member of the First Presbyterian Church of Clarion. Mr. Kuhner was the last remaining survivor of his family. Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Clarion Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion. Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store