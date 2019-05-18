|
LETT, William D., age 90, of Plymouth, May 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ruth Lett. Loving father of Bill (Gwen) Lett, Bob (Liz) Lett, Vicki (Kenneth) Lochner and Kathy (Bob) Hennessey. Dearest grandfather of 12 and great grandfather of 10. He is also survived by his brother Edward H. Lett. William Dallas Lett was born in Youngstown, Ohio on December 19, 1928 to Martha and Glenn Lett. William graduated from Ecorse High School in Ecorse, Michigan in 1948 where he played football and was a member of the rowing team with his brother, Edward Lett. Upon graduating from the Michigan State Police Academy, he served 10 years as an Allen Park Police Officer. Later he became a licensed electrician and was an IBEW union member for 55 years. William was a charter member of the Downriver Germania Club. He enjoyed camping, traveling and spending time with his family. William married Ruth Fenske-Utke on April 01, 1949. Service was Tuesday, 10:00 AM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation was Monday, 1:00 ~ 8:00 PM. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on May 22, 2019