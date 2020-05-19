William Dale Walls, August 25, 1927 – April 28, 2020. W. Dale Walls, 92, Dearborn, died from complications of Covid 19. He was a long time educator at Wayne State University and an active member of First United Methodist Church of Dearborn. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Dorothy, his son, Wayne and his wife, Mary Schaffer, of Woodland Hills, California and his daughter, Wanda and her husband Jim Cohen of Durham, North Carolina. Arrangements are being completed by Howe-Peterson. https://www.howepeterson.com/obituary/william-walls
Published in Heritage Newspapers from May 19 to May 24, 2020.