William Dale Walls
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Dale Walls, August 25, 1927 – April 28, 2020. W. Dale Walls, 92, Dearborn, died from complications of Covid 19. He was a long time educator at Wayne State University and an active member of First United Methodist Church of Dearborn. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Dorothy, his son, Wayne and his wife, Mary Schaffer, of Woodland Hills, California and his daughter, Wanda and her husband Jim Cohen of Durham, North Carolina. Arrangements are being completed by Howe-Peterson. https://www.howepeterson.com/obituary/william-walls

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from May 19 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved