William "Bill" Fredrick
William “Bill” Fredrick, 60, of Trenton, MI passed away on August 14, 2020. Bill was born in Pekin, Illinois to William Fredrick and Margaret (Carl) Fredrick on June 4, 1960. Bill graduated in 1979 from Trenton High School. He was the very proud father of William and Hans Fredrick. His sons meant the world to him. Everyone who knows Bill has heard his stories of their family ski trips, vacations in Florida and knows that he loved his boys more than anything. Bill earned a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Michigan and worked as a Quality Control Manager for Orchid Orthopedics. Bill was preceeded in death by his father, William Fredrick. Bill is survived by his sons William and Hans, his mother, Margaret Fredrick, his sisters; Kim (Jerry) Anderson, Jeanne (David) Bennett, Liz Dunning, Sue Skerbe, and Gretchen (Michael) LaBell, his former wife and mother of his sons, Yvonne Fintor Fredrick, his partner, Karen Monk Zahodne, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Special people in Bill’s life included Noelle Waugh Buckner and Will Waugh. Bill had lifelong friends and loved all of his people with a big, generous heart. Memorial contributions to honor Bill's life and support his sons’ education may be made to The Bill Fredrick Memorial Fund, C/O PO Box 1208, East Lansing, MI 48823-1208

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
