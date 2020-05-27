William H. Hackett
William Hackett, beloved husband of Patricia Hackett, died on May 22 from COVID-19 at Beaumont Hospital, Dearborn. Bill and Pat married in 1955 and enjoyed 65 happy years together. They raised two daughters in Dearborn: Kathleen Hackett (husband, Jonathan and daughters, Arden and Quinn Farr); and Susan Hackett (husband, Richard and daughters, Claire and Maeve Hagerty). Bill was a teacher in the Dearborn Public Schools. He was active in the HFCC Federation of Teachers, the United Methodist Church, and the Dearborn Historical Commission. In lieu of flowers, please support Bill’s scholarship fund via the Henry Ford College Foundation: details are on the Howe-Peterson website. A memorial service will follow at a later date.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from May 27 to May 31, 2020.
