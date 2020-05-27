William H. Hackett
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Hackett, beloved husband of Patricia Hackett, died on May 22 from COVID-19 at Beaumont Hospital, Dearborn. Bill and Pat married in 1955 and enjoyed 65 happy years together. They raised two daughters in Dearborn: Kathleen Hackett (husband, Jonathan and daughters, Arden and Quinn Farr); and Susan Hackett (husband, Richard and daughters, Claire and Maeve Hagerty). Bill was a teacher in the Dearborn Public Schools. He was active in the HFCC Federation of Teachers, the United Methodist Church, and the Dearborn Historical Commission. In lieu of flowers, please support Bill’s scholarship fund via the Henry Ford College Foundation: details are on the Howe-Peterson website. A memorial service will follow at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from May 27 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 26, 2020
We were so fortunate to get to know Bill through his daughter, Kathleen, who is my dear sister-in-law. I will always remember Bill's lovely speaking and singing voice. Our family celebrations over the years were enriched by having Pat and Bill anchor hymns at christenings and graduations, "happy birthday" at our nieces' parties, and a memorable serenade at our wedding. I always looked forward to talking with Bill, he was so knowledgeable and passionate about history and politics. His pride in his daughters and granddaughters came through in every conversation. We send our deepest sympathies to Pat, Kathleen, Susan, and their families.
Elizabeth Bradley
Friend
May 25, 2020
Dearest Pat and family- we are all so very saddened to hear about the passing of Bill. What a wonderful, kind and loving man he was. We will be keeping you in our prayers and I will check in on you. With love and condolences from the entire Goodwin Family
Diane Domek
Friend
May 23, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Mr. Hacketts passing, he was a good man, a true historian and left his mark on this world. Rest In Peace.
Ericka Mason-Osen
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved