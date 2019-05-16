|
HUDDLESTON, William, age 79, of Baxter, TN, May 13, 2017. Beloved husband of Sandra Huddleston. Loving father of Billy Huddleston, Jr., Dawn (Lee) Burns, Michael (Kelly) Hiveley and Chris (Mary) Huddleston. Dearest grandfather of Jason (Tammy), Alisha (Spencer), Katelyn, Emily, Sara and Lauren and great grandfather of Brooke, Jacob, Ethan and Avah. He was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Jessie Huddleston, his brother, Charles Huddleston and his sister, Rose Eckert. Funeral service was Saturday, 3:00 PM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation was Saturday, 11:00 AM ~3:00 PM. He will be taken by Horse-Drawn Carriage to Michigan Memorial Park for interment.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on May 19, 2019