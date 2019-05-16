Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
HUDDLESTON, William, age 79, of Baxter, TN, May 13, 2017. Beloved husband of Sandra Huddleston. Loving father of Billy Huddleston, Jr., Dawn (Lee) Burns, Michael (Kelly) Hiveley and Chris (Mary) Huddleston. Dearest grandfather of Jason (Tammy), Alisha (Spencer), Katelyn, Emily, Sara and Lauren and great grandfather of Brooke, Jacob, Ethan and Avah. He was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Jessie Huddleston, his brother, Charles Huddleston and his sister, Rose Eckert. Funeral service was Saturday, 3:00 PM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation was Saturday, 11:00 AM ~3:00 PM. He will be taken by Horse-Drawn Carriage to Michigan Memorial Park for interment.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on May 19, 2019
