VanDenburg, William L. November 24, 2019. Age 82 of Allen Park. Beloved husband of Jan. Loving father of Julie (Jim) Taylor and Jill (Joe) Blackson. Dearest grandfather of Michael (Stephanie) and Philip Taylor, Jessica, Jenna and Jared Blackson and Nina Leslie. Great-grandfather of Bryanna Taylor and Oakley Stephens. Dear brother of Gretchen (Ernie) Fischer, Carolynn (Kerry Fischman) VanDenburg and the late Charles. Brother in-law of Sally VanDenburg. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations in his memory go to the Wyandotte Public Schools Scholarship Foundation (please specify your donation is for the William VanDenburg Band Camp Scholarship), PO Box 412, Wyandotte, MI 48192. Donations may also be made in his memory to Wyandotte First United Methodist Church, 72 Oak Street, Wyandotte, MI 48192. Memorial Service, Saturday, December 14, 2019, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 72 Oak St., Wyandotte. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Dec. 1, 2019