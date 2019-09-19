|
|
MCCANDLESS III, William L., age 56, of Southgate, September 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Phyllis McCandless. Loving father of Nicholas (Molly) McCandless, Amanda (Brent) Dunning, Lance (Laurie) McCandless, Craig (Gretchen) Victory, Allen (Julie) Victory and Penny Victory. Dear grandfather of 12. Dearest great-grandfather of 2. Cherished brother of Brian (Stacy) McCandless, Matthew (Beth) McCandless and survived by many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Carolyn Raskin, grandchild Lyric Victory, cousins Jennifer Garbovan, Stacey Brown and aunt Mary Brown. William was President of Downriver Jokers, JFFJ. Service is Wednesday, 11 a.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Tuesday, 1-8 p.m. His cremation will take place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home. Donations may be made to Penrickton Center for Blind Children.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Sept. 22, 2019