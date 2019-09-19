Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William McCandless
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Leroy "Bill" McCandless III


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Leroy "Bill" McCandless III Obituary
MCCANDLESS III, William L., age 56, of Southgate, September 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Phyllis McCandless. Loving father of Nicholas (Molly) McCandless, Amanda (Brent) Dunning, Lance (Laurie) McCandless, Craig (Gretchen) Victory, Allen (Julie) Victory and Penny Victory. Dear grandfather of 12. Dearest great-grandfather of 2. Cherished brother of Brian (Stacy) McCandless, Matthew (Beth) McCandless and survived by many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Carolyn Raskin, grandchild Lyric Victory, cousins Jennifer Garbovan, Stacey Brown and aunt Mary Brown. William was President of Downriver Jokers, JFFJ. Service is Wednesday, 11 a.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Tuesday, 1-8 p.m. His cremation will take place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home. Donations may be made to Penrickton Center for Blind Children.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now