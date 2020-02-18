|
|
LIZYNESS JR., WILLIAM F. “bILL” William F. Lizyness, Jr. (Bill) passed away on Wednesday February 12, 2020. Bill was 54 years old and leaves behind the love of his life for 22 years, Tammy (wife), Children: Megan Lizyness, Jessi Lizyness, Trinity Lizyness, and Trace Lizyness. Bill is also survived by his Mother Gen Lizyness, and 5 siblings, Lou Lizyness, Chris Lizyness (Carol), Mark Lizyness (Faith), Jenny Jackson (Mike), and Laurie Bayus (Steve), as well and many nieces, nephews, friends and family. Bill was preceded in death by his Father William F. Lizyness, Sr. (Bill). Bill was known to be a loving, caring, and giving fella, who never knew how to say “no” when asked for help. “Bill can you fix........” and if he did not know how, he would figure it out. Bill shared his talents with friends, family and many strangers. Bill enjoyed singing, computer programming, scrabble, puzzles, learning to speak German, and being with his family. Bill gave his all to love his family, help his neighbor and love Christ. Memorial service: Thursday February 20, 2020, Woodland Church in Brownstown Michigan at 5 p.m. dinner following service.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 19, 2020