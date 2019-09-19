Home

William Neil Hoth

William Neil Hoth, age 78, born on January 4, 1941, in Detroit, Michigan, passed suddenly on September 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Jane (Mallory) for 35 years. Father of Deborah (Sal), Jill (Sallade) and Shirley (Turner). Stepfather of Steven J. Oberg. Grandfather of six, great-grandfather of five. Many nieces and nephews. Brother of Zoe Ann Bargamian (Carl) and Joyce Grant (Gerald). Preceded in death by Sister Mary and Brother Richard (Barbara). Bill had a stellar career as a Detroit Police Officer, including receiving Police Office of the Year in 1963 followed by his retirement career in security and service of process in Las Vegas for 31 years. Bill loved to hunt and fish, and bowling was his passion, including bowling a perfect 300 game.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Sept. 22, 2019
