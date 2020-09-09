February 2, 1927 – September 7, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Alberta. Dear father of Michael (Dawn), Tom (Lisa), Nancy (Ron) Muir, Mary Conversano, and Kathy (Glenn) Speer. Proud grandfather of 8 and great-grandfather of 3. Bill spent his entire career serving others. After serving his country in the U.S. Coast Guard, he attended Bowling Green State University. Upon graduation, he accepted a teaching job in Adrian, MI, where he met Alberta, who would become his wife of 56 years. They moved to Dearborn together to raise their 5 children. Bill worked for 33 years in Dearborn Public Schools as a teacher, coach, and administrator. Bill was a member of many community service organizations and also served as a member of the Dearborn Recreation Commission. During his tenure as Recreation Director, he spearheaded many efforts to provide the people of Dearborn with outstanding recreational programs and facilities, including the transformation of the Dearborn Hills Golf Course and Mystic Creek Golf Course, a comprehensive renovation of Ford Woods Park, and the creation of both Dearborn’s Ford Community & Performing Arts Center and the Dearborn Ice Skating Center, named William Kilpatrick Arena in his honor. Bill was a man of faith and family who cherished time with his friends who gathered weekly at his home. Memorial Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dearborn on Monday Septenber 14 at 11 a.m. Donations in Bill’s memory are appreciated to Angela Hospice and The Capuchin Soup Kitchen.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store