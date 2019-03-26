|
Kyte, William R., age 81, passed away March 13 in hospice at Henry Ford Wyandotte. Son of Benny and Isabelle (Moloney) Kyte, born in Detroit, July 9, 1937. An alum of the University of Detroit Mercy, lived on Grosse Ile for years, then Wyandotte. He volunteered for JFK’s campaign and loved to tell stories. He worked in PR and fundraising at Southfield Arts Council, Grosse Ile Historical Society and Michigan Opera Theatre, helping set up Pavarotti’s performance in 1991. William served on the board of President’s Council at Detroit Public TV, then became Editor-in-Chief of the Wyandotte Echo. He will be remembered by friends who enjoyed drinks and talking politics and arts. No services are scheduled. Memorial with friends upcoming. Donations may be made in William’s name to Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospice.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 27, 2019