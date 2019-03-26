Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Kyte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William R. Kyte


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William R. Kyte Obituary
Kyte, William R., age 81, passed away March 13 in hospice at Henry Ford Wyandotte. Son of Benny and Isabelle (Moloney) Kyte, born in Detroit, July 9, 1937. An alum of the University of Detroit Mercy, lived on Grosse Ile for years, then Wyandotte. He volunteered for JFK’s campaign and loved to tell stories. He worked in PR and fundraising at Southfield Arts Council, Grosse Ile Historical Society and Michigan Opera Theatre, helping set up Pavarotti’s performance in 1991. William served on the board of President’s Council at Detroit Public TV, then became Editor-in-Chief of the Wyandotte Echo. He will be remembered by friends who enjoyed drinks and talking politics and arts. No services are scheduled. Memorial with friends upcoming. Donations may be made in William’s name to Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospice.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.