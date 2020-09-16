1/1
William Rees
William (Bill) Rees of Farmington- age 96, passed away in peace at his home on September 9, 2020. Born March 27, 1924 in Port Talbot, Wales to Francis and Elizabeth; as a boy emigrating to Gary, IN. Bill was a World War Two veteran, serving in the Royal Canadian Navy, hence a member of the Purdue University class of 1950. He retired as Vice President of Great Lakes Steel in 1983, was a member of the Oakwood Hospital Board of Directors, and a past president of the Dearborn Country Club. Bill was preceded by his devoted wife of nearly 70 years, Marguerite. Loving father of James (Jill), and the late Michael (Barbara) and the late Wm. Daniel (the late Susan). Cherished grandfather of Griffith, Amanda, Brittany (Austin), Dennis, Steven (Hilary), and Jeffery. Proud great-grandfather of Aidan and Samantha. Visitation will be held at Howe-Peterson Funeral Home Sat. Sept. 19, from 10-11:30a, with services to follow; 22546 Michigan Ave, Drbrn, MI 48124. William will be laid to rest in St. Hedwig Cemetery, Drbrn Hgts, MI, along side his loving wife and sons. Only 10 people permitted in the funeral home at a time and masks are required. Check website for Zoom link.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Sep. 16 to Sep. 23, 2020.
