William Robert Buell, “Bob” passed away on June 9, 2019 at the age of 86. Husband of Carolyn. Father of William Roger (Cathy), Bonnie Rae Korn, and Lisa Ann (Rick) Fluharty. Grandpa of Caitlyn Buell, William Christopher Buell, Maggie Fluharty, Connie Fluharty, Hanna Korn, Travis Korn, and Sarah Korn. Brother of Kay Kovaric of Texas. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his sister Jean Torke. Bob served in the military as an Army First Lieutenant for two years where he was stationed in France and Germany. He grew up in East Aurora, New York. He attended St. Lawrence University and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute located in Troy, New York where he graduated in 1956 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Bob later attended Wayne State University where he earned his Master’s Degree also in Mechanical Engineering. Bob began working at Ford Motor Company after college and retired in 1994 after 38 years. He served as an officer in the Michigan Society of Professional Engineers. Bob was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Dearborn. He was also a Boy Scout leader for Troop #1131 for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed researching the genealogy of his family. A memorial service will be held at a later date
Published in Heritage Newspapers on June 19, 2019