Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Morrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William S. Morrow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William S. Morrow Obituary
Morrow, William S. Age 86. July 12, 2019 of Grosse Ile and formerly of Trenton. Beloved husband of 51 years to Florence. Loving dad of Kelly Brannon, Bill (Tara) and Phil (Jen). Proud grandfather of Caleb, Cole, Gayner, Jake, Noah, Luke, Zoe and Joe. William retired from the Trenton Police Department; was the co-owner of Keck Hardware-Trenton and a long-time active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. The Funeral Service was Tuesday at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Entombment Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by The Trenton Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church. To share a memory visit
Published in Heritage Newspapers on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.