Morrow, William S. Age 86. July 12, 2019 of Grosse Ile and formerly of Trenton. Beloved husband of 51 years to Florence. Loving dad of Kelly Brannon, Bill (Tara) and Phil (Jen). Proud grandfather of Caleb, Cole, Gayner, Jake, Noah, Luke, Zoe and Joe. William retired from the Trenton Police Department; was the co-owner of Keck Hardware-Trenton and a long-time active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. The Funeral Service was Tuesday at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Entombment Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by The Trenton Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church. To share a memory visit
Published in Heritage Newspapers on July 17, 2019