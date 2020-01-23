|
William “Bill” Schmidt (78) of Roscommon (formerly of Allen Park), died on January 20, 2020. Bill was born on November 29, 1941 in Detroit to William and Marion Schmidt. He married Donna Mae Schwartz on October 26, 1963 in Taylor. He worked for Ford Motor Company for over 40 years. Bill will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his children Robin (Kevin) Hubbard, Ray (Dawn Liebert) Schmidt; grandchildren Kyle and Ben Hubbard, Jarek and Emily Schmidt; siblings Sandra James and Kenneth Schmidt; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Donna; his parents; and son Billy Schmidt. Donations in Bill’s memory may be made to William J. Schmidt Memorial Scholarship Fund. Checks may be sent to Central Office ATTN: Doris Jennings, 18530 Prospect Street, Melvindale, MI 48122. Checks payable to Melvindale/Northern Allen Park Schools, with “Bill Schmidt Scholarship Fund” on the byline. Arrangements entrusted to Wagner and Walsh Funeral Directors.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 26, 2020