Merritt, Wilma May. March 28, 2020. Age 78 of Southgate. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Loving mother of Alan (Karen), Ronald (Linda), Susan (Tony) Tropea, Daniel (Katie) and the late Kenneth. Dearest grandmother of Jeremy, Jessica, Jennifer, Christina, Becky, Alix, John and Nichole. Also survived by 3 great grandchildren. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes-Southgate Chapel. www.molnarfuneralhome.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 1, 2020