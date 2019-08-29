|
|
Anderson, Wm. Ray. August 28, 2019. Age 76, of Southgate. Beloved husband of Judith. Loving father of Michelle (Jimmy) Bowers, Michael (Chrissy) and Matthew (Kathy). Dearest grandfather of Anderson, Allyson, Ryan, Joel, Jon and Tricia. Great grandfather of Levi and Wynter. Dear brother of Jerry and John (Marilyn). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, September 1, 2019, 1-9 p.m. Service 6:30 p.m. Molnar Funeral Homes Southgate Chapel, 14032 Northline Road, Southgate. Memorials appreciated to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Sept. 1, 2019