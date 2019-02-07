Robert D. "Bob" Armstrong, 83, of the Marshall community, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman.

Bob was born June 11, 1935 at Locust Grove, the son of the late Frank and Mary E. (Blackburn) Armstrong.

Besides his parents, Bob was preceded in death by one brother, Roland Armstrong; and two brothers-in-law, Lewis W. Dewey and Charles E. Hart Jr.

Bob graduated from Marshall High School, was a member of the Hillsboro 1st United Methodist Church where he also sang in the Chancel Choir, was a lifelong farmer, and retired in 1995 from the Highland County Highway Department after 30 years of service.

On July 23, 1967, he was united in marriage to Donna (Dick) Armstrong, whom survives. He is also survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Colleen Armstrong of St. John, Ind.; two grandsons, Jackson and Clayton Armstrong; one brother and sister-in-law, Glenn and Opal Armstrong of Wilmington; two sisters, A. Elizabeth Hart of Wilmington and Donna Kay Dewey of Covington; sister-in-law, Janice Armstrong of Medway; and two nephews, four nieces and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 24 at the Hillsboro 1st United Methodist Church. Burial will follow funeral services Monday in the Hillsboro Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23 at the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro and at the church Monday from 10 a.m. until service time.

Memorials may be made to the Hillsboro 1st United Methodist Church, 133 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

