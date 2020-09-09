1/1
Barry "Keith" Shull
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barry "Keith" Shull

Barry "Keith" Shull, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Keith was born in Catawba County, to Jerry Shull and the late Gladys Lutz Shull. He loved the Lord and his family. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sister, Debbie Shull Cook. Keith particularly enjoyed his grandsons, J.D. and Emmett Shull. He loved hiking with his beloved wife, Debbie, on trails all over the country, especially the Nevada desert. Keith's passions included N.C.A.A. Tournament trips with his son, Adam and U.N.C. basketball.

Keith was employed with Shurtape Technologies as the Sales Director for HVAC and Insulation Division. As a 43 year employee, Shurtape co-workers and friends were a part of his family. He would like to thank the Shuford family for the opportunities and support.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Debbie Laws Shull of the home; son, Adam Shull and wife, Joy, of Greensboro; father, Jerry Shull of Vale; brother, Randall Shull of Conover; sister, Kim Bowen and husband, Randy, of Claremont; grandsons, J.D. Shull and Emmett Shull; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In respect of the COVID-19 restrictions, the family will hold a private graveside service at Plateau United Methodist Church in Vale. The Rev. Peter Brown will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Plateau United Methodist Church, 3315 Scronce Rd., Vale, NC 28168; or your local chapter of the American Cancer Society.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC 28658
(828) 465-2111
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bennett Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved