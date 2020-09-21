1/1
Betty McCombs
1927 - 2020
Betty McCombs

August 8, 1927 - September 19, 2020

Betty Jean Abernathy McCombs, 93, of Newton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

She was born Aug. 8, 1927, in Catawba County, to the late John Shelly Abernathy and Okla Beal Lee Abernathy.

Betty was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church in Conover. She enjoyed socializing with her friends at McDonalds in Conover and at Claremont Café. Betty also enjoyed listening to the music of George Jones.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph "Joe" B. McCombs; son, Jeffrey David McCombs; and sister, Jane Shook.

Those left to cherish her memory are son, Joel McCombs and wife, Mary, of Newton; daughters, Meeta Williams and husband, Gerald, of Maiden, Libby Deal and husband, Kenny, of Claremont, and Lela Macijewski and companion, Eddie Lail, of Maiden; sister, Emma Hawn of Maiden; grandchildren, Teresa Parker, David Williams, Melissa Johnson, John Deal, Joshua Macijewski and Whitney Macijewski; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

A service to celebrate Betty's life will be held Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 4 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. The Rev. Dennis Marshall will officiate. Burial will follow at St. James Lutheran Church in Newton. The family will receive friends from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Service, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Catawba County, P.O. Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com


Published in Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 21, 2020.
