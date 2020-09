Beverly Ann BoyleMarch 8, 1948 - September 15, 2020Beverly Ann Boyle, 72, of Hickory, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at her home. Born March 8, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Charles Sam Milazzo and Elizabeth Morgan Milazzo. She is survived by daughters, Lisa Robinson of Arizona and Jennifer Robinson of North Carolina; and son, Brian Robinson of North Carolina. Beverly was an employee of Sam's Club for 17 years. No services are planned at this time.