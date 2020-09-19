Bruce KirbyOctober 5, 1936 - September 18, 2020Bruce Gamewell Kirby, 83, of Claremont, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at his residence.He was born Oct. 5, 1936, in Catawba County, to the late Obie Gamewell Kirby and Zoni Belle Martin Kirby. Bruce was a member of Oxford Baptist Church in Conover. He was an avid horse trainer and trader. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson; three brothers; and three sisters.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 50 years, Constance Reynolds Kirby of the home; sons, Mike Kirby and wife, Angela, of Taylorsville, Kevin Kirby of Taylorsville, Keith Kirby and wife, Pamela, of Lawrenceville, and Jim Smith and wife, Regina, of Claremont; daughter, Michelle St. Arnold of Claremont; grandchildren, Anthony, Adam, Travis, Josh, Sarah, Samantha, Taylor, Jonathon, Jennifer, Tommy, Bailey, Nicole, Jimmy, Alisha and Shameka; 11 great-grandchildren; and nieces, Debbie Sigmon and Patricia Honeycutt.A service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held Sunday, Sept. 20, at 3:30 p.m., at Oxford Baptist Church. The Rev. Joel Frye will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3:15 p.m., at Oxford Baptist Church, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Oxford Baptist Church, 5965 Springs Rd., Conover, NC 28613.