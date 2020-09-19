Charlotte Ann Eckard HiltonOctober 24, 1949 - September 17, 2020Mrs. Charlotte Ann Eckard Hilton, 70, of Conover, passed away Sept. 17, 2020, at Trinity Ridge West.She was born Oct. 24, 1949, in Catawba County, a daughter of the late Marshall and Celie Lail Eckard. Prior to her retirement, she was employed in the cutting router bitts industry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Ferrell Hilton; brothers, Robert Eckard and Melvin Huffman; sisters, Betty Miller, Joyce Gates, Shirley Shock and Blend Matthews.She is survived by her brothers, Donald Eckard of Troutman and Charles Eckard of Conover; and numerous nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, Sept. 20, at 2 p.m., in the Burke Mortuary Chapel Newton, with Pastor George Hilton officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Hickory. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton