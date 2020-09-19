1/1
Charlotte Ann Eckard Hilton
1949 - 2020
Charlotte Ann Eckard Hilton

October 24, 1949 - September 17, 2020

Mrs. Charlotte Ann Eckard Hilton, 70, of Conover, passed away Sept. 17, 2020, at Trinity Ridge West.

She was born Oct. 24, 1949, in Catawba County, a daughter of the late Marshall and Celie Lail Eckard. Prior to her retirement, she was employed in the cutting router bitts industry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Ferrell Hilton; brothers, Robert Eckard and Melvin Huffman; sisters, Betty Miller, Joyce Gates, Shirley Shock and Blend Matthews.

She is survived by her brothers, Donald Eckard of Troutman and Charles Eckard of Conover; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, Sept. 20, at 2 p.m., in the Burke Mortuary Chapel Newton, with Pastor George Hilton officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Hickory. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton

www.burkemortuary.com

Published in Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
01:00 PM
Burke Mortuary
SEP
20
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Burke Mortuary
SEP
20
Burial
Oakwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Burke Mortuary
2516 North Main Avenue
Newton, NC 28658
(828) 464-4410
