Chester RossJune 1, 1940 - September 10, 2020Chester Ervin Ross, 80, of Conover, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at his residence.He was born June 1, 1940, in Catawba County, to the late Lonnie Clarence Ross and Olibell Marr Ross. Chester enjoyed helping his family, relaxing on the porch, watching game shows, farming, fishing, remodeling and taking trips to the mountains.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Rosell Ross; brothers, Randy, David, Bud; and sisters, Evelyn, Edna, Francis and Judy.Those left to cherish his memory are sons, Tim Ross and fiancée, Sandy Lane of Conover, Terry Ross of Conover, Todd Ross of Vale; daughters, Brenda Byles of Hickory, Tina Lane of Mt.View; companion, Wanda Hefner of Hickory; brother, Dallas Ross of Conover; sisters, Bessie Willis of Lincolnton, Mary Pigford of Conover; grandchildren, Tasha, Terry Jr., Chris, Matt, Josh, Timmy, William, Erin and Anthony; and great-grandchildren, Aiden, Lillian, Gaige, Carson, Bentley, Claira, Jordan, Madison, Breana and Jessie.A service to celebrate Chester's life will be held Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy 16, in Newton. The Rev. Tim Shook will officiate. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. The family will receive friends from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., at Bennett Funeral Service, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Catawba County, P.O. Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603.