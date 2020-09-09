1/1
Deloris Ann Callahan Ledford
1939 - 2020
Deloris Ann Callahan Ledford

February 20, 1939 - September 7, 2020

Mrs. Deloris Ann Callahan Ledford, 81, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at her daughter's residence.

She was born Feb. 20, 1939, in Johnson City, Tenn., the daughter of the late Alfred Allen Callahan and Dorothy Chambers Wardlaw. She was employed in the machine room at Hickory White Furniture Company. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Jean Luttrell; brothers, William, Fredrick, Robert, Sydney, Sammy and Tommy Callahan; nieces, Kimberly Callahan and Tippie King; and nephews, Richard William Jr. and Arthur Callahan Jr.

Survivors include her daughter, Tammy Hoyle and son-in-law, Wayne Hoyle of Conover; sister, Wanda Gail Hamilton and brother-in-law, Alex Hamilton; and special great niece, Dorothy Molchan and her daughter, Charley; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 10, at Catawba Memorial Park with the Rev. Jeremy Smathers officiating.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton

www.burkemortuary.com

Published in Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 9, 2020.
Burke Mortuary
2516 North Main Avenue
Newton, NC 28658
(828) 464-4410
