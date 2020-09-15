1/1
Donald Lamar Coffey
2020 - 2020
Donald Lamar Coffey

September 13, 2020

Donald Lamar Coffey, 73, of Bethlehem, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at his residence. He was born to Willie P. "Bill" Coffey and the late Donald Coffey in Catawba County.

Lamar was preceded in death by his father; and grandson, Isaac Richmond Coffey.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ann Guthrie Coffey of the home; sons, Scott Coffey (April) and daughter, Aleesha of Hickory and Derrick Coffey (Stacey) and daughters, Reid and Shelbi of Taylorsville; and his mother, Willie P. "Bill" Coffey of Hickory, as well as "beloved" cousins, nieces and nephews.

Lamar was actively employed by Catawba County as a building inspector for 20+ years. He was dedicated to his work and strived daily to do his best for Catawba County residents, contractors, and colleagues.

As a lifelong member of Huntington Hills Church of God (Life Point Church, Hickory), his church family was precious to him and brought great joy to his life.

A service for Lamar will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Life Point Church in Hickory with Revs. Harvey Turner and Joseph Leonard officiating. The family will receive family and friends from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Masks and social distancing will be observed.

Lamar's paternal grandfather, Richmond Coffey and his father, Donald Coffey's home church was a blessing in his life. For this reason, the family requests memorials be made to New Hopewell Baptist Church, c/o Mrs. Irene McGuire, 5086 Edgemont Rd., Collettesville, NC 28611.

Drum Funeral Home of Hickory

www.drumfh-hickory.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 15, 2020.
