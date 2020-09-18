1/1
Elaine L. McCorkle
Mrs. Elaine L. McCorkle, of Little Mtn. Rd., in Sherrills Ford, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Carolina Caring. She was the daughter of the late John and Ruth Linebarger. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, at 12 p.m., at Mt. Beulah Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., prior to the service. She is survived by her son, Jeric (Maricruz) McCorkle; two grandchildren; two sisters; and other relatives and friends. Arrangements are being handled by Tom Rawls, FD.

Published in Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
the church
SEP
19
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Mt. Beulah Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tom Rawls Funeral Director Lic
114 N Main Ave
Newton, NC 28658
(828) 464-2714
