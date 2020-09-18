Elaine L. McCorkle



Mrs. Elaine L. McCorkle, of Little Mtn. Rd., in Sherrills Ford, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Carolina Caring. She was the daughter of the late John and Ruth Linebarger. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, at 12 p.m., at Mt. Beulah Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., prior to the service. She is survived by her son, Jeric (Maricruz) McCorkle; two grandchildren; two sisters; and other relatives and friends. Arrangements are being handled by Tom Rawls, FD.



