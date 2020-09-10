1/1
Emma Marie Sipe
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emma Marie Sipe

July 16, 1928 - September 9, 2020

Emma Marie Sipe, 92, of Taylorsville, went to her heavenly home Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, after a long illness, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was a member at St. Luke Lutheran church and was very involved with her church family. Marie had been involved in several clubs, including, the Daughters of the American Revolution and Alexander County Republican Women's Club. She helped the community anyway she could and was a very family-oriented person.

Marie was born to the late Robert and Texie Lippard Little July 16, 1928. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Ray Sipe, whom actually passed on their 75th wedding anniversary; two sisters, Viola Ingram Gatton (Reice) and Ruby Lee Fox (Otis); two brothers, Robert Little (Ruth) and Henry Little (Marie); grandson, Chad Hefner; great-granddaughter, Kayla Hefner; daughter-in-law, Janet Lail Sipe.

Those left to cherish her memory includes three children, Vickie Sipe Hefner (Hal), Jan Sipe Jolly (Gail), Tony Ray Sipe (Stacy); grandchildren, Kim Hefner Ferguson (Scott), Will Sipe (Mikhayla), Emily Sipe and special friend, Mason Houston; stepgrandchildren, Matthew Carrigan (Cassidy) and Zoe Helton; granddaughter-in-law, Kelly Hefner; great-grandchildren, Ryan Rector (Kelly), Phillip Ferguson (Ivonne), Landon Ferguson (Meredith), Garrett Ferguson (Gracie), Hayden Hefner, Bentley Sipe, Samuel Sipe, Kaylee Hall; great-great-granddaughters, Bailyn, Cambree, and Parker Rector, Hallie Ferguson, and coming soon, Blaire Ferguson; a number of nieces and nephews and special friends, especially Jeanette Huffman; special caregivers, Geraldine Bebber, Kelly Hefner, Sydney Auton, Shelby Hubbard, Phyllis Nellis, and Vanessa Harris.

Mrs. Sipe's body will lie-in-state at Alexander Funeral Service today, (Thursday, Sept. 10), from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A graveside service will follow, at St. Luke Lutheran Church, at 5:30 p.m., officiated by Pastor Andrew Miller and Vicar Oscar Shepherd. Pallbearers will be Will Sipe, Ryan Rector, Phillip Ferguson, Landon Ferguson, Garrett Ferguson, and Hayden Hefner.

Memorials may be sent to St. Luke Lutheran Church at 1364 Church Rd., Taylorsville, NC 28681; or to Catawba Regional Hospice at 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service

www.alexfuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alexander Funeral & Cremation Service Inc
193 N Carolina Hwy 16 N
Taylorsville, NC 28681
(828) 635-8002
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alexander Funeral & Cremation Service Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved