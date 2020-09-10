Emma Marie SipeJuly 16, 1928 - September 9, 2020Emma Marie Sipe, 92, of Taylorsville, went to her heavenly home Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, after a long illness, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.She was a member at St. Luke Lutheran church and was very involved with her church family. Marie had been involved in several clubs, including, the Daughters of the American Revolution and Alexander County Republican Women's Club. She helped the community anyway she could and was a very family-oriented person.Marie was born to the late Robert and Texie Lippard Little July 16, 1928. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Ray Sipe, whom actually passed on their 75th wedding anniversary; two sisters, Viola Ingram Gatton (Reice) and Ruby Lee Fox (Otis); two brothers, Robert Little (Ruth) and Henry Little (Marie); grandson, Chad Hefner; great-granddaughter, Kayla Hefner; daughter-in-law, Janet Lail Sipe.Those left to cherish her memory includes three children, Vickie Sipe Hefner (Hal), Jan Sipe Jolly (Gail), Tony Ray Sipe (Stacy); grandchildren, Kim Hefner Ferguson (Scott), Will Sipe (Mikhayla), Emily Sipe and special friend, Mason Houston; stepgrandchildren, Matthew Carrigan (Cassidy) and Zoe Helton; granddaughter-in-law, Kelly Hefner; great-grandchildren, Ryan Rector (Kelly), Phillip Ferguson (Ivonne), Landon Ferguson (Meredith), Garrett Ferguson (Gracie), Hayden Hefner, Bentley Sipe, Samuel Sipe, Kaylee Hall; great-great-granddaughters, Bailyn, Cambree, and Parker Rector, Hallie Ferguson, and coming soon, Blaire Ferguson; a number of nieces and nephews and special friends, especially Jeanette Huffman; special caregivers, Geraldine Bebber, Kelly Hefner, Sydney Auton, Shelby Hubbard, Phyllis Nellis, and Vanessa Harris.Mrs. Sipe's body will lie-in-state at Alexander Funeral Service today, (Thursday, Sept. 10), from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A graveside service will follow, at St. Luke Lutheran Church, at 5:30 p.m., officiated by Pastor Andrew Miller and Vicar Oscar Shepherd. Pallbearers will be Will Sipe, Ryan Rector, Phillip Ferguson, Landon Ferguson, Garrett Ferguson, and Hayden Hefner.Memorials may be sent to St. Luke Lutheran Church at 1364 Church Rd., Taylorsville, NC 28681; or to Catawba Regional Hospice at 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service